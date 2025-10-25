These Iconic US Navy Ships Are Set To Be Decommissioned In 2026

The United States Navy, arguably the most powerful sea-based military force to ever exist, owes a lot of its power to the large fleet of ships in its arsenal. As of January 2025, it was operating more than 296 warships under its flag, with many of them considered to be the best in the world in terms of capability, technology, and global reach. One of the ways in which the U.S. Navy has maintained its technological and qualitative edge over its main adversaries is by constantly inducting new vessels into the fleet, while phasing out older ones.

Given that every ship that the U.S. Navy builds, upgrades, or retires is funded through congressional appropriations, details about the Navy's long-term vessel induction and decommissioning plans are a matter of public knowledge. Each year, the U.S. Navy retires several ships, and 2026 is no exception. One of the most important ships likely to be decommissioned in 2026 is the USS Nimitz. As the oldest American aircraft carrier still in service, it is among the best-known ships of its kind among the general populace. Also due for decommissioning in 2026 are two Los Angeles-class nuclear submarines, which were once among the most active components of the Navy's undersea fleet. Let's take a closer look at some of these soon to be retired U.S. Navy vessels.