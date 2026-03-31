US Navy Set To Open 2.2M Square Foot AI-Powered Defense Facility
AI is an integral part of military operations in countries around the world. This includes the U.S. military; even the Air Force is using AI in ways you might not realize, such as scheduling and predicting equipment maintenance. The U.S. Navy is also diving into the tech with a new 2.2 million square foot defense industrial facility in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Announced in March of 2026 by Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville and Representative Robert Aderholt, this new facility is estimated to create anywhere from 750 to 1500 new jobs.
The AI component will be managed by Hadrian, a company that designs and builds manufacturing facilities using its Opus software. Opus is an AI platform that automates manufacturing and inspection, something that Hadrian says allows for a quick, efficient operation without sacrificing quality. The new plant, which will be known as Factory 4, will use Opus to produce components and systems for Navy submarines. This includes both Columbia-class as well as Virginia-class vessels, the latter being one of the fastest military subs in the world. Tasks like welding, fabrication, and assembly will be done with robotics, and about 80% of the work will be automated.
A major reason behind the new AI-powered Factory 4 is that the Navy has struggled to find workers with the right skills to handle the job. Despite efforts to hire and train more personnel, this hasn't been enough to satisfy the Navy's growing manufacturing needs. Factory 4 will help solve this problem, and is expected to begin delivering parts and components within one year. From there, it should take about one more year for the facility to reach full production.
Hadrian's factory expansion and potential AI challenges
The U.S. Navy's AI manufacturing plant in Alabama is only the first in a line of new facilities. Hadrian, the company behind its design and construction, is expected to open a second factory focused on producing castings and forgings for shipbuilding. Known as the Foundry of the Future, this facility will be followed by others, though the company has not elaborated on those plans as of this writing. These factories are the result of around $2.4 billion combined in both government funding and private investment.
However, fully automated AI manufacturing can pose some significant problems. For example, it can be tough for humans to know why AI makes certain decisions, or even how to troubleshoot problems. This lack of transparency could potentially derail the entire manufacturing process, as productivity and worker safety can be impacted. Additionally, AI may fall victim to bad actors, who can infiltrate the system and launch any number of different cyberattacks. This could stall or even stop operations entirely.
Interestingly enough, Hadrian's website does not detail its cybersecurity protocols or list any of the methods used to provide full AI transparency to clients. Though the company does describe its ability to automate manufacturing, as well as its production and supply chain management, that's where the story ends. Apart from the human employees working on-site to monitor the AI systems, Hadrian provides no further explanation of how those systems are protected.