US Navy Set To Open 2.2M Square Foot AI-Powered Defense Facility

AI is an integral part of military operations in countries around the world. This includes the U.S. military; even the Air Force is using AI in ways you might not realize, such as scheduling and predicting equipment maintenance. The U.S. Navy is also diving into the tech with a new 2.2 million square foot defense industrial facility in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Announced in March of 2026 by Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville and Representative Robert Aderholt, this new facility is estimated to create anywhere from 750 to 1500 new jobs.

The AI component will be managed by Hadrian, a company that designs and builds manufacturing facilities using its Opus software. Opus is an AI platform that automates manufacturing and inspection, something that Hadrian says allows for a quick, efficient operation without sacrificing quality. The new plant, which will be known as Factory 4, will use Opus to produce components and systems for Navy submarines. This includes both Columbia-class as well as Virginia-class vessels, the latter being one of the fastest military subs in the world. Tasks like welding, fabrication, and assembly will be done with robotics, and about 80% of the work will be automated.

A major reason behind the new AI-powered Factory 4 is that the Navy has struggled to find workers with the right skills to handle the job. Despite efforts to hire and train more personnel, this hasn't been enough to satisfy the Navy's growing manufacturing needs. Factory 4 will help solve this problem, and is expected to begin delivering parts and components within one year. From there, it should take about one more year for the facility to reach full production.