This Ford Trapped In Ice Over 40 Years Ago Is Finally Back On Dry Land

Driving on frozen lakes is not unusual in Wisconsin — people do it all the time for ice fishing. But there's a difference between parking on thick ice for a day's haul and trying to cross an entire lake for no good reason. The latter is exactly what happened somewhere around 1980. A guy at a bar in Stockbridge, Wisconsin, made a bet after a few drinks. The wager was that he could drive his four-door 1973 Ford Galaxie 500 across frozen Lake Winnebago to get to Oshkosh, roughly ten miles away. That's Wisconsin's largest inland lake, by the way. And the car is a heavy, full-sized sedan weighing between 3,900 and 4,000 lbs. Still, he felt confident enough to actually go for it.

He did not make it. About two miles out from Twilight Beach Road, a road located on the east shore of Lake Winnebago, the ice buckled under all that weight, and the Galaxie dropped straight to the bottom. Thankfully, the driver did manage to bail out before the car went under completely. He then simply walked all the way back to shore, soaking wet.

Perhaps the saddest bit was that without the car sitting there as proof, the whole thing eventually turned into one of those stories that nobody quite believed. As local Tom Zahringer told WLUK-TV FOX 11, "There's many discrepancies on the car and the true story. It's been told now for 45, 46 years now." Some people thought it was completely made up. Turns out, a fisherman named Randy Bodinger from the nearby town of Chilton would prove them all wrong about three years ago when his sonar picked up something unmistakable sitting in the mud.