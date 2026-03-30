What Does The LLY Code Stand For On Duramax Diesel Engines?

The General Motors Duramax turbodiesel engine family has evolved a lot since these heavy-duty pickup truck engines first came onto the scene in the early 2000s. Among the iterations of the Duramax turbodiesel V8 are engines that have great reputations, and others that aren't so stellar. Likewise, some Duramax variants were in production for a long time, while others were much shorter-lived.

The Duramax LLY of the mid 2000s is an engine that definitely falls into that latter category, having only been sold for two model years — or just one and a half model years — depending on who you're talking to. Like the other Duramax engines, diesel truck enthusiasts use the General Motors LLY name to designate this version of the engine, but what exactly does "LLY" mean, and where does the name come from?

Rather than being an acronym or some sort of GM brand name, the letters LLY actually have no greater meaning beyond the General Motors RPO system that issued them. This is the case not just across the Duramax engine lineup, but across the entire General Motors catalog. It's been this way for decades, with many of the most iconic brand names in GM history originating from simple letter sequences.