Ford Changed Its Tune After Initially Refusing To Replace A Recalled Engine

Two years after hitting her with a no, Ford Motor Company did a rare about-face and agreed to replace an Illinois woman's recalled engine. Back in March 2024, Tanya Washington learned her Ford Focus's engine was filled with metal flakes and other debris. When the dealership tried to see if a recent recall would cover the work that needed to be done, the company tried to play the blame game instead. Ford denied her claim, then pointed fingers. They told her the junk in her engine was a result of poor maintenance, not a factory defect. She was left to pay the $3,800 bill out of pocket.

But the engine repair didn't even end up fixing the problem. Lo and behold, the vehicle's check engine light eventually came back on. Washington went back to the dealership, they ran another diagnosis, and this time, Ford came to a different conclusion: the vehicle did, in fact, qualify for the recall after all. (The same exact one she'd previously been denied for.) Two years after she'd filed her original claim, Washington got the full engine replacement she'd needed to begin with.

A free engine replacement sounds pretty nice, but Washington said the whole thing is more bittersweet than anything. After all, receiving free work the second time doesn't totally make up for the financial strain of the first repair.