How The US Air Force Is Training Its Missile-Dodging AI 'Pilots'

AI is being integrated into various militaries around the world. That includes the U.S. Air Force, which is now testing autonomous flight control using a modified F-16. This AI-controlled aircraft, called the X-62A Vista, takes human pilots out of the equation with the goal of perfecting missile evasion maneuvers. It may sound like Iron Man come to life, but it's a real project using advanced technology.

The project is called Have Remy. It is a joint effort between the U.S. Air Force and Lockheed Martin, which is also using fighter jet AI to spot enemies humans can't see. Have Remy begins with computer-based training, where AI flight software is developed and tested in random simulations. These simulations involve different environments, and each allows the AI to improve and move further ahead. The goal is for engineers to refine the technology over time so it can then be utilized during real-world flights.

Only the top-performing AI configurations were selected for the final round of testing, which took place over Edwards Air Force Base in California. For this part, human pilots took the X-62A Vista into the air and then handed off the controls to the AI using a computer tablet inside the plane. The AI carried out the planned maneuvers in the simulated missile environment, with pilots standing by to take over if needed.