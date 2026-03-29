Is Building Your Own PC Still The Cheaper Option In 2026?

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There was a time when the cheapest way to acquire your dream PC was to build your own. With this approach, you could source the perfect hardware, build in futureproofing, and work on it as a continuous project that could be upgraded as your budget allows.

In 2026, however, the balance seems to have shifted, and now it appears that buying a PC off-the-shelf is the most economical way forward. While building your own PC still offers you far more in the way of customization over hardware choices, it isn't necessarily the money-saving option it used to be. The problem is that core components have become noticeably more expensive, which has pushed prices up. One of the main drivers of this change has been increased demand from AI infrastructure and large-scale data centers. This has put pressure on the supply and price of key components like RAM and SSDs.

Ultimately, it's this supply vs. demand situation that's behind the price hikes. For the DIY PC builder, this change is more pronounced as they are more susceptible to market fluctuation when compared to commercial builders who have stock set aside and can negotiate bulk-buying prices. This means that building your own PC is no longer a guaranteed way to save money. Let's have a closer look at why the price of PC components is on the increase, and just what it means for anyone considering building their own PC.