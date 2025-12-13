Who Has The Biggest Data Center In The World?

Although most sources state that China Telecom Inner Mongolia Information Park is the biggest data center, it's actually quite a difficult thing to verify. In 2022, Sebastian Moss of Data Center Dynamics tried to find a definitive answer to the question. He found the China Telecom campus using Google Earth satellite images, measured the dimensions, and discovered that it appeared to be considerably smaller than the official figures. In fact, even accounting for its six buildings, each with four floors, he concluded it was about a tenth of the widely reported figure, so a million square feet, which is still pretty large. Moss concluded that the Information Park is likely unfinished and that "development was either abandoned mid-way, or is still ongoing a decade after the campus began."

Businesses in China are not keen to let Western journalists explore their facilities, so the reported dimensions are based on those provided by sources like China Daily, a newspaper owned by the Chinese Communist Party. Even if you set aside the possibility of overly optimistic official stats, there's also the question of how much of the space on a data center campus is actually used as a data center. The China Telecom site in Inner Mongolia is reported to include warehouses, offices, and on-site living quarters, as well as data center facilities.

Guinness World Records lists the Switch data center in Las Vegas as the largest data center campus, with a total floor area of 2.2 million square feet. But that record hasn't been updated since 2014, so maybe owners of data centers, especially in China, aren't that bothered about getting their projects verified by Guinness.