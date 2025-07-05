This Google Earth Feature Lets You Digitally 'Time Travel' - Here's How It Works

Who among us hasn't wished for the ability to time travel. Unfortunately, you can't hop in a DeLorean, gun it to 88 miles per hour, and visit the past. However, Google Earth has the next best thing for thehistory nerds: a feature called Historical Imagery that allows you to view satellite photos from any time since satellite imagery was taken in a particular location. It can reveal the way areas have changed over time, providing context that isn't available from the latest satellite updates on Google Maps.

This feature has applications both personal and professional. That neighborhood that used to have vibrant, local charm before getting gentrified? You can relive it — albeit with grainy satellite footage — to take a trip down memory lane, while a real estate developer might look at those same changes to help determine the future value of a property. Urban planners can examine the way a city has changed over time to understand where critical infrastructure is needed. Environmental scientists might use it to view deforestation, retreating ice caps, or eroding coastlines. Whether you're after nostalgia or hard data, it works just the same.

In fact, Google has recently extended this feature to Street View, making it easy to see on-the-ground footage of changes to an area over time. However, accessing Google Earth's Historical Imagery features can be a little bit tricky, especially if you're using the mobile app. Read on to learn how to manipulate time via satellite imagery, as well as how to view a timelapse of a given area and the feature's limitations.