Not Switch 2 Or Xbox: Sony Dev Says This Is The Console Coming For Playstation

We don't really know anything concrete about PlayStation 6 just yet (it's not even official at the time of writing), but you can be sure it'll face considerable competition when it finally drops. That competition, however, may not be spearheaded by one of Sony's traditional industry rivals.

According to Peter Dalton of Bluepoint Games, a subsidiary of PlayStation Studios, which is sadly closing its doors in March 2026, it's a historically very different gaming heavyweight that Sony really needs to fear: Valve. Steam is one of the biggest names in the medium, powering an immense storefront that's essentially a one-stop shop for many customers' gaming needs. According to Dalton, a system such as the Steam machine could herald a paradigm shift in the industry. He noted in a post on X, "If Valve releases a new Steam console that provides a console-like experience while still giving players access to the entire PC game library, that could become a very compelling option."

The resulting blend of "console simplicity with the full breadth of PC gaming," Dalton goes on, could be a very potent one-two punch. It's certainly possible that this could be a major threat to Sony, perhaps more so than Microsoft's Xbox family or Nintendo's Switch and Switch 2. However, some important factors could limit its reach.