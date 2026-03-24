Not Switch 2 Or Xbox: Sony Dev Says This Is The Console Coming For Playstation
We don't really know anything concrete about PlayStation 6 just yet (it's not even official at the time of writing), but you can be sure it'll face considerable competition when it finally drops. That competition, however, may not be spearheaded by one of Sony's traditional industry rivals.
According to Peter Dalton of Bluepoint Games, a subsidiary of PlayStation Studios, which is sadly closing its doors in March 2026, it's a historically very different gaming heavyweight that Sony really needs to fear: Valve. Steam is one of the biggest names in the medium, powering an immense storefront that's essentially a one-stop shop for many customers' gaming needs. According to Dalton, a system such as the Steam machine could herald a paradigm shift in the industry. He noted in a post on X, "If Valve releases a new Steam console that provides a console-like experience while still giving players access to the entire PC game library, that could become a very compelling option."
The resulting blend of "console simplicity with the full breadth of PC gaming," Dalton goes on, could be a very potent one-two punch. It's certainly possible that this could be a major threat to Sony, perhaps more so than Microsoft's Xbox family or Nintendo's Switch and Switch 2. However, some important factors could limit its reach.
Steam Machine poses a potent new threat, with some caveats
The Steam Machine is a system with set specs out of the box, and with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM, and a 4.8GHz CPU (AMD Zen 4), Digital Foundry's first conclusion was that it would offer "performance at some mid-way point between Xbox Series S and the standard PlayStation 5."
Unfortunately, tied into that, potential leaks about the Steam Machine's price back in January 2026 suggest it could be pricier than we'd hoped. Here, then, are two significant potential barriers to a Valve console/PC hybrid taking off to the extent it could: Its all-important price, which has yet to be officially confirmed for the Steam Machine at the time of writing, and the fact that its specs are so comparable to both Sony and Microsoft's existing systems. On top of that, of course, the PlayStation brand has generations of successful consoles behind it, and the latest is available from other retailers, while the Steam Machine may only be available from Valve itself. Loyalty to a brand is a powerful force.
At the same time, it's about establishing a foothold in a space dominated by more traditional consoles. A Valve device, fully integrated with the Steam ecosystem, gives access to an enormous library of games (there are more than 125,000 games on Steam as of early 2026, according to SteamDB) in a potentially more user-friendly package. This new iteration of a Steam Machine has potential, building on what the Steam Deck achieved. While you might want to consider building your own Steam Machine alternative and saving some money, it's also worth keeping an eye on what Valve is cooking up.