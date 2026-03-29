Not A Ram Or A Ford: This Was America's Last Carbureted Pickup Truck

When it comes to modern production cars and trucks, the fuel injection versus carburetor debate has long been settled, with electronically controlled fuel injection the industry standard for American-market vehicles for decades now. While many old-school car enthusiasts still enjoy the simplicity of carburetors, the auto industry has long since considered carburetors antiquated technology. So today, when people imagine a car or truck with a carbureted engine, they probably picture a '50s atomic-age classic, a '60s muscle car, or maybe a work truck from the 1970s.

The truth, however, is that carburetors stuck around for longer than you may think. Some manufacturers continued shipping carbureted engines well after electronic fuel injection became the norm — especially on their smaller, cheaper cars and trucks. So what, then, was the last carbureted pickup truck sold in America? Despite what some might expect, ot wasn't a Ford, a Chevrolet, or even a Toyota. Instead, it was an Isuzu.

By the early 1990s, carburetors had all but disappeared from the American auto market. However, the inexpensive Isuzu Pickup, which competed against the likes of the Ford Ranger and Chevrolet S-10, used a carbureted engine through the 1994 model year, officially making it the last new carbureted vehicle sold in America.