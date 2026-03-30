The Best Performance Sport Tire Brand In Isn't Pirelli, According To JD Power

JD Power's 2026 U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study documents overall satisfaction with original equipment tires as well as tire brand loyalty. By measuring how satisfied new-car owners are with their tires after one year and then two years, JD Power compiles data on several different tire-related issues to assemble this annual study, which originated back in 1989. JD Power puts out a wide variety of different vehicle-related customer satisfaction studies, including one that selects the automaker that leads customer satisfaction for mass-market car sales.

The JD Power U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study rates tires in a variety of vehicle categories, including luxury, passenger car, performance sport, and truck/utility. It focuses on four different types of customer satisfaction regarding the tires that came with each car when it was new. These consist of the tires' ride quality, how well the tires wear, the way that the tires handle and provide traction, and the visual appearance of the tires.

In the performance sport category, the winner was Michelin, which bested the other three tire brands rated in this category. Michelin posted a top ranking of 818 points, based on a 1,000-point scale. The competitors who trailed Michelin in this study were Goodyear with 805 points, Pirelli with 801 points, and Bridgestone with a low score of 768 points, which was way below the average score for the performance sport segment, which was 796 points.