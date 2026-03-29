Are Hotpoint Washers Any Good? Here's What Users Say
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For many households throughout the world, the washing machine no doubt ranks among the most necessary and utilized appliances in the home. It is, after all, the primary way in which you keep your clothes looking clean and smelling fresh; if you've got kids in the house, it's no doubt an absolute workhorse on both fronts. Given the facts, it's easy to understand that most folks in the market for a new washer from a major brand might put as much of a premium on quality and reliability as they do cost.
Even still, these days price is one of those factors that simply cannot be overlooked. To that end, consumers in need are all but certain to at least consider purchasing a budget brand from manufacturers such as Hotpoint. Now, as far as less expensive appliances go, Hotpoint is particularly noteworthy as it is a subsidiary of General Electric. And even tough the Hotpoint brand was not mentioned specifically by JD Power in its recent reliability study, front-loading GE machines earned top marks on that list.
Hotpoint, however, does not currently make a front-loading washing machine; its no-nonsense top loader is the primary option in its laundry product line. If you are on the hunt for a budget-conscious washing machine, a Hotpoint may be worth a look, as customers who have already purchased one of the washers for themselves have proven to be relatively happy with their purchase. Here's what they're saying about the devices.
What users are saying about Hotpoint Washers
For the record, GE's top load washers also took top honors from JD Power this year. Unfortunately, the consumer ratings for Hotpoint's top loaders aren't as overwhelmingly positive, with the washers currently holding a of 4.4 stars out of 5 through Lowe's and 4.2stars through Home Depot. Overall recommendations are similar, with 88% of Lowe's shoppers recommending the machines compared to 78% from Home Depot.
As for what customers like about Hotpoint washing machines, fans from both retail factions are happy with the sticker price, with several customers referencing cost directly. Many other reviews appreciate the machine's wash capacity, noting it can handle heavy-duty loads when needed, and that its agitation features are better than average. Many also point to the machine's no-nonsense design as a positive, with the general lack of electronic functionality making it a breeze to use. Some Redditors even prefer the Hotpoint brand to a more feature-rich one like Samsung.
Given the sub 4.5-star ratings, there are clearly more than a few customers out there who are less than satisfied with their Hotpoint purchase. Mechanical functions are a common point of complaint, with many noting that the tub on their Hotpoint wouldn't fill correctly from the jump. Several others noted that their machine frequently gets stuck on the spin cycle during use. Many customers also complained that their machine is excessively loud, or that it frequently runs off-level. One Lowe's customer even called their Hotpoint the absolute worst washing machine they've ever had, noting it stopped functioning altogether after just 2 months.
What to know about Hotpoint's washing machines
Now that you know the general consumer feeling towards Hotpoint washing machines, you might be wondering exactly what you're getting in terms of appliance features. As previously noted, the Hotpoint washer is a very basic unit in both design and functionality. You won't find any digital features or smart functionality built into your Hotpoint. Instead, the device is outfitted with classic knob selectors that aren't going to overwhelm you in terms of wash cycles to choose from. That may be a welcome change for folks who just aren't looking for a tech-heavy washing machine.
As for its capacity, the machine is equipped with a 4.0 cubic-foot stainless steel wash tub that should reduce the likelihood of rust and chips mixing in with your clothing. That tub can hold up to 26 gallons of water and handle a 15-pound load of laundry as well, with its heavy-duty agitator ensuring even the toughest of stains will likely be removed during a wash. While not explicitly labeled a High Efficiency machine, the Hotpoint does feature a Cold Plus wash setting, which the manufacturer claims will save users a few bucks on both water and energy when engaged.
If you're the sort who pays attention to such things, Hotpoint washers are also made in America. However, if price point is more important to you, you'll be happy to know that Hotpoint washing machines generally live up to their budget-friendly billing. At present, the washers are selling for roughly $480 and $518 through The Home Depot and Lowe's, respectively.
Our methodology
In determining the consumer view of the Hotpoint washing machines, we sought insight primarily through reviews and customer ratings posted by actual buyers on the device's online product pages from major outlets like Lowe's and Home Depot. Whenever they were available, professional reviews and comments posted to social platforms may also have been cited to back up the consumer point of view to provide as accurate an assessment as possible for Hotpoint's washers, their benefits, and their drawbacks.