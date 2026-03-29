What Those Little Scoops On Top Of Traffic Lights Are For

Unless you live in a climate where snow is a regular occurrence during the winter months, chances are you have no idea what those scoopy-looking things atop traffic lights are. The fact is, stoplights have gone through a long and strange evolution, first appearing in London, England, in 1868 (some 20 years before cars were even a thing). Today's modern traffic control systems are infinitely more complex than you probably realize.

From odd-shaped "bells" to black boxes and white squares, there is now an assortment of gadgets attached to or located near virtually every traffic signal that we either never notice or don't have the foggiest notion about what they do. Most signal units now come with fully enclosed hoods that really help make them more visible to drivers, but that wasn't always the case. Those now-standard hoods (aka visors) do a great job at blocking the sun's glare, much the same way a baseball cap shields the sun from a person's eyes.

They work perfectly fine in areas where snow isn't a concern, but do the exact opposite when Old Man Winter acts up, turning them into snow catchers that ultimately block them from the driver's view. Enter the snow scoop visor, which features two rather simple tweaks to the otherwise normal visor. One version (made by SWARCO McCain, Inc.) features a louvered vent at the top of the hood and a portion of the bottom removed, which work in tandem to increase the vertical movement of air across the lens face and help keep snow from building up inside the hood.