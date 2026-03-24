France's Newest Nuclear Powered Aircraft Carrier Finally Has A Name

The successor to the French Navy's current FS Charles De Gaulle nuclear aircraft carrier has gotten a no less symbolic name. When it sets sail in 2038, the FS France Libre will be France's most advanced nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

The name is meant to pay tribute to the Free French forces who fought the Axis powers in World War II. Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, said during the naming ceremony: "That is why our new aircraft carrier will bear the name 'France Libre'. Within this name lives the memory of the women and men who stood up against barbarism – united to save the fatherland, determined to defend a certain idea of our nation," according to a translation from Naval News.

There's a lot worth knowing about France's future aircraft carrier tech, including the K-22 nuclear reactors it will be equipped with. The ship will reportedly have a displacement of 78,000 tons and a top speed of 27 knots.