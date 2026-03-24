France's Newest Nuclear Powered Aircraft Carrier Finally Has A Name
The successor to the French Navy's current FS Charles De Gaulle nuclear aircraft carrier has gotten a no less symbolic name. When it sets sail in 2038, the FS France Libre will be France's most advanced nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.
The name is meant to pay tribute to the Free French forces who fought the Axis powers in World War II. Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, said during the naming ceremony: "That is why our new aircraft carrier will bear the name 'France Libre'. Within this name lives the memory of the women and men who stood up against barbarism – united to save the fatherland, determined to defend a certain idea of our nation," according to a translation from Naval News.
There's a lot worth knowing about France's future aircraft carrier tech, including the K-22 nuclear reactors it will be equipped with. The ship will reportedly have a displacement of 78,000 tons and a top speed of 27 knots.
One of the most advanced carriers on the sea
Since 2038 is still over a decade away, the specifics of the onboard technology are subject to change, but drones (both the usage and defense against) will reportedly play a role. The main aircraft launcher on the deck is expected to use a catapult as part of a CATOBAR (catapult-assisted take-off but arrested recovery) system, much like the one found on current American aircraft carriers. A CATOBAR launch system and nuclear power put the future FS France Libre in a small class of carriers that only includes current American carriers. The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy's latest Fujian aircraft carrier uses a CATOBAR system, but relies on diesel power.
Construction of the FS France Libre is scheduled to begin in 2032. As for the current French Navy, the FS Charles De Gaulle is currently on deployment in the Mediterranean in defense of French forces in the theater during the current war between the United States, Israel, Iran, and other Gulf countries.