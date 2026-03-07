France's Charles De Gaulle Deploys: Here's Where The Aircraft Carrier Is Headed

When you think of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, the U.S. Navy's massive, world-spanning fleet is the first thing that comes to mind, and the United States is joined by just one other country when it comes to global operators of nuclear carriers. That country is France, which has a single, but powerful nuclear-powered floating air base – the carrier Charles De Gaulle.

The French aircraft carrier has served in support of several Middle Eastern conflicts over the years, and it's now being deployed to a combat zone once again as it heads to the Mediterranean to help protect French allied assets amid ongoing American and Israeli-led operations against Iran.

The deployment of the Charles De Gaulle represents a significant move for France, which initially intended not to be directly involved in the U.S. and Israeli attacks. However, with Iranian drone strikes targeting French assets in the region, as well as the military bases and cities of its partners, French President Emmanuel Macron has shifted course, ordering the aircraft carrier and other French military assets into the conflict to defend the country's interests.