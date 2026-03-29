'Vanlords' Are Taking Over California As More And More Residents Live In RVs

Even as many U.S. citizens are tightening their belts and trying to spend less, the cost of goods and services seem to be perpetually on the rise. That is, perhaps, no better displayed than in the housing market, where the cost of owning or even renting a safe, comfortable space to call home is getting prohibitive for some.

In California, the cost of living has risen so sharply in recent years that many are abandoning brick-and-mortar homes altogether. They are instead taking up residence in RVs, also known as recreational vehicles. These mobile homes are common to see parked along the side of the road throughout the state, particularly in metropolitan locales like Los Angeles and the Bay Area. However, not all of those vehicles are owned by the people residing in them. Some of them may also be less than functional, lacking sanitary facilities, electricity, or even clean running water. Moreover, those RVs are sometimes illegally parked in dangerous, high-traffic areas.

Despite those facts, the owners of those RVs — dubbed "Vanlords" in some circles — are still at times charging outrageous prices. Such arrangements aren't strictly legal, either, particularly when undertaken outside the confines of a designated RV park. On top of that, living in an RV can be dangerous for numerous reasons. Still, with the state's housing crisis showing no sign of slowing, many will continue to risk it in order to keep calling California home.