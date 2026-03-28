China Just Got A Lot Closer To Its First-Ever Manned Moon Landing

Since Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the Moon almost 60 years ago, 10 other people have done it, too. All have been Apollo astronauts, but some nations have ambitions of making their own Moon landing. China is one such nation, and the country officially announced a mission in 2023 that aims to get astronauts on the Moon by 2030.

However, before doing so, China must decide where exactly those astronauts would land. The country is in the process of narrowing down what began as an enormous list of just over 100 possible landing places, and some recent research suggests a frontrunner location has emerged. According to a study published in Nature Astronomy, a lunar region called Rimae Bode could make for an excellent spot to land a potential mission.

The study, published in March 2026, details that Rimae Bode is located close to the equator, which could offer proximity to a range of different lunar rocks for sampling. This would also serve as a prime nearside spot that would make both landing and critical communications with colleagues on Earth much easier. Let's take a closer look at Rimae Bode, and why this particular spot could be so important to the goals of China's mission specifically.