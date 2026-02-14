Historic Rocket Test Closes The Gap In China's Race With The West

China has gotten one step closer to a manned mission to the Moon. China Global Television Network, a People's Republic of China-run news agency, reported that the Long March-10 rocket and Mengzhou spacecraft successfully launched on Wednesday of this week.

The Long March-10 rocket stands out as, like the Falcon 9 rockets used by SpaceX, the booster stage is reusable. After the test, it splashed down in the ocean. Additionally, it was the first launch from a new launchpad. China plans to have a manned mission to the Moon as early as 2030.

Ars Technica notes that the Long March-10 uses YF-100 designated engines powered by a liquid oxygen and kerosene. For comparison, the Falcon 9 rocket by SpaceX burns the same fuel from its Merlin engines.

The Space Race, especially with the goal of going to the Moon, has died down in recent years, but it looks like Beijing is starting it up again.