What Is Goodyear's Longest-Lasting Tire?
Goodyear started out back in 1898, when F.A. "Frank" Seiberling bought two factories located in Akron, Ohio. Today, Goodyear has grown to become an international producer of tires, as well as non-tire products made of rubber and many other materials. In fact, Goodyear currently owns 12 different tire brands sold around the world, including Kelly, Dunlop, and Cooper, and the company has a reputation for quality tires that offer good longevity.
Out of its entire lineup, the company's longest-lasting tire is the Goodyear Assurance MaxLife 2. Goodyear makes the Assurance MaxLife 2 in 58 different sizes, which are designed to fit just about all of the most popular cars on the road today. The tire manufacturer calls it a "next generation premium all-season tire designed to deliver more miles, more confidence and more comfort for drivers." While you would be forgiven if this might just sounds like marketing copy to you, Goodyear is putting its money where its mouth is, backing up its longest-lasting claim with an 85,000-mile limited treadlife warranty on every Assurance MaxLife 2 tire.
The Goodyear Assurance MaxLife 2 represents the second generation of this tire. In our initial review of which car tires lasted the longest the original Goodyear Assurance MaxLife ranked well, as we found that the company pulled out all the stops when it came to durability. The Assurance MaxLife 2 continues this tradition, with Goodyear claiming it to be the longest-lasting tire that the company makes. The features that justify this claim start with Goodyear's proprietary TredLife technology, which delivers all-weather grip and long-term performance characteristics based on the tire's unique tread pattern as well as with the specific makeup of its rubber compound.
What else you should know about the Goodyear Assurance MaxLife 2
The Goodyear Assurance MaxLife 2 is available in sizes to fit wheels with rim diameters of 15 inches through 21 inches, with prices ranging from $155.00 to $418.00, according to the Goodyear website. Starting with the smallest 195/65R15 size, the Assurance MaxLife 2 tops out with the largest, the 275/45R21.
The Goodyear Assurance name has been applied to a wide variety of different tires, such as the Assurance All-Season, the Assurance ComfortDrive, the Assurance Fuel Max, and the Assurance WeatherReady. However, you should be aware that only the Goodyear Assurance MaxLife 2 carries the highest 85,000-mile limited treadlife warranty; all the other Goodyear Assurance tires have warranties of between 60,000 and 65,000 miles. If you want the longest-lasting Goodyear tire, your best bet is going to be the Assurance MaxLife 2, which also happened to make SlashGear's list of the all-season tires with the best treadwear ratings.
That 85,000-mile limited treadlife warranty on the Goodyear Assurance MaxLife 2 does have some limitations. The warranty will only last until the tires have either worn down to 2/32-inch of tread depth of they reach 6 years of age after the purchase date, as they are then considered by Goodyear to have provided their "full original tread life." Within those limits, covered tires that fail will be replaced free of charge within 12 months or their initial 2/32-inch of tread wear. Those tires that exceed these limits will be prorated, based on the percentage of the tire's original tread that has been worn down.