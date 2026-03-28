What Is Goodyear's Longest-Lasting Tire?

Goodyear started out back in 1898, when F.A. "Frank" Seiberling bought two factories located in Akron, Ohio. Today, Goodyear has grown to become an international producer of tires, as well as non-tire products made of rubber and many other materials. In fact, Goodyear currently owns 12 different tire brands sold around the world, including Kelly, Dunlop, and Cooper, and the company has a reputation for quality tires that offer good longevity.

Out of its entire lineup, the company's longest-lasting tire is the Goodyear Assurance MaxLife 2. Goodyear makes the Assurance MaxLife 2 in 58 different sizes, which are designed to fit just about all of the most popular cars on the road today. The tire manufacturer calls it a "next generation premium all-season tire designed to deliver more miles, more confidence and more comfort for drivers." While you would be forgiven if this might just sounds like marketing copy to you, Goodyear is putting its money where its mouth is, backing up its longest-lasting claim with an 85,000-mile limited treadlife warranty on every Assurance MaxLife 2 tire.

The Goodyear Assurance MaxLife 2 represents the second generation of this tire. In our initial review of which car tires lasted the longest the original Goodyear Assurance MaxLife ranked well, as we found that the company pulled out all the stops when it came to durability. The Assurance MaxLife 2 continues this tradition, with Goodyear claiming it to be the longest-lasting tire that the company makes. The features that justify this claim start with Goodyear's proprietary TredLife technology, which delivers all-weather grip and long-term performance characteristics based on the tire's unique tread pattern as well as with the specific makeup of its rubber compound.