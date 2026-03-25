5 Clever Gadgets Under $100 To Upgrade Your Bedroom
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The bedroom may not be the first room of the house that you think of when shopping for home gadgets, with so many of the products geared towards security and practicality. However, many brands ensure that no space is left out, developing gadgets to tackle pain points that you may not realize were there in the first place.
Appliances and large home gadgets used outside the bedroom tend to fetch a higher price tag, but some of the most attractive bedroom gadgets can easily climb about $100, too. To stay in budget, looking towards more affordable alternatives is the way to go, and luckily, there's a wide selection of well-priced home gadgets for the bedroom that don't sacrifice on quality. Whether it's streamlining your room's lighting, cleaning the air remotely, or waking you up gently, these five products should be at the top of your list if you don't want to spend more than $100 on a bedroom gadget.
Levoit Core Smart Air Purifier
Being your designated space to relax, the last thing you want in your bedroom is poor air quality. This is something that could easily go unnoticed compared to the problems that other gadgets on this list solve, but purchasing a high-quality air purifier, particularly one kitted out with smart tech features, can make a massive difference. There are plenty of brands competing in this segment, but Levoit's Core 200S-P air purifier is one of the most well-equipped for the sub-$100 budget range, priced at $89.99 as standard on Amazon.
Levoit makes some pretty big promises for this air purifier, saying it removes up to 99.97% of unwanted particles thanks to its nylon pre-filter and activated carbon second-stage filter. Whether it's dust, pollen, or smoke, Levoit's core purifier should handle it without issue. Regarding the smart features, the VeSync app controls the purifier's settings remotely, allowing you to activate it from your phone before you get back home. You can also use voice activation through a device compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant. A dedicated sleep mode, running at an ultra-quiet 24-decibel volume, helps the Levoit earn a 4.7-star rating from over 33,000 reviews on Amazon.
Dreamegg Sunrise Alarm Clock
For many of us, an alarm clock is the most essential gadget to have in a bedroom. Despite their importance, though, standard alarm clocks aren't always the nicest to wake up to in the morning. One of the brands trying to make mornings a little more relaxing is Dreamegg, whose Sunrise alarm clock comes with a diverse range of features. Usually priced at $99.99, it's on the border of our budget, but at the time of writing, Amazon has it listed for $59.99.
Instead of using standard alarm sounds, the Dreamegg sunrise alarm clock uses nature-inspired sounds, all of which can be customized. It also simulates a sunrise effect, trying to ease you out of sleep slowly. This alarm clock also has the night covered, with 29 different sounds, including white, brown, and pink noise, which some claim help them sleep throughout the entire night. For the little ones, you also have a selection of lullabies to choose from.
Settings are controlled through an app, allowing you to set your personal schedule as well as things like overall brightness and volume. With over 500 reviews on Amazon averaging 4.4 out of five stars, the wide range of soft sounds is what most users praise about Dreamegg's smart answer to one of the most basic gadgets in the bedroom.
Belkin BoostCharge Wireless 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Stand
As wireless devices become more common, more chargers are required. While there's nothing wrong with having individual chargers for each product, you simply may not have space for everything in your bedroom if that's where you prefer to charge everything. This is where Belkin comes in, offering some of the best space-saving charging stands that don't sacrifice performance. The specific charger we've chosen for this list is the BoostCharge 3-in-1 magnetic folder Qi2 charger, which can charge your phone, earbuds, and smartwatch.
Quite a few of Belkin's chargers are geared towards Apple products, including this one, whose Qi2 wireless charging tech pairs best with Apple's MagSafe system. Some Android phones will still work, but they will not be as accurate on the stand as an iPhone. As for the watch charger, this one is specifically designed for the Apple Watch. This charger delivers 15 watts to your phone, and five watts to earbuds and smartwatch. While it has a standard price of $99.99, at time of writing Amazon has it listed for $79.99.
Philips Hue Smart Wireless Dimmer Switch
There aren't many brands that have the same reputation as Philips Hue in the smart lighting department. The brand offers one of the most expansive ranges of smart bulbs to help you create a more personalized space, and not just in bedrooms. Alongside the bulbs themselves, Philips Hue also sells accessories to make the experience as seamless as possible, including the Smart Wireless Dimmer Switch.
A fair few of the Hue products require a bridge to connect to the lighting, but that fortunately isn't the case for this switch. Priced at just $24.99 on Amazon, which makes it the most affordable gadget on this list, this switch can transform your bedroom's atmosphere. The low price leaves some budget to purchase Philips Hue light bulbs while staying under $100. Do note that using a bridge between the lights and the switch can open up a wider range of customization options, so it may be worth adding a Hue Bridge Pro, priced at $98.99. The Bridge Pro includes many scene-based settings, but you have access to four different options even without the bridge connection.
Sunbeam Electric Heated Bed Blanket
This next gadget is less conventional than the others featured on this list, but it may be the most useful, depending on what you're looking for. Electric heated blankets are also far older than anything else here, with the first iterations going back over 100 years ago. These have been a staple of home gadgets to keep warm and cozy for decades, and remain highly effective to this day.
Regarding popular, modern heating blankets, the Sunbeam Royal Ultra Fleece has garnered almost 2,500 reviews on Amazon, with an average of 4.1 stars out of five. It uses special wires that, according to the company, help spread the warmth evenly throughout the blanket, and has 12 different heat settings. It also remembers your most recent setting, for ease of use. The Sunbeam will power down after 12 hours, to stop from overheating and consuming too much energy. On Amazon, the blanket comes in four sizes and five colors, all of which stay under the $100 mark. The largest is the king size, measuring 90 by 100 inches.
Methodology
To select these products, we first made sure that each was either designed specifically for bedroom usage, or have received solid reviews mentioning how useful it can be in the bedroom. We've made sure that the average user review score was high, with a minimum of four out of five stars, while keeping the cost under $100.