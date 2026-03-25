5 Clever Gadgets Under $100 To Upgrade Your Bedroom

For many of us, an alarm clock is the most essential gadget to have in a bedroom. Despite their importance, though, standard alarm clocks aren't always the nicest to wake up to in the morning. One of the brands trying to make mornings a little more relaxing is Dreamegg, whose Sunrise alarm clock comes with a diverse range of features. Usually priced at $99.99, it's on the border of our budget, but at the time of writing, Amazon has it listed for $59.99.

Instead of using standard alarm sounds, the Dreamegg sunrise alarm clock uses nature-inspired sounds, all of which can be customized. It also simulates a sunrise effect, trying to ease you out of sleep slowly. This alarm clock also has the night covered, with 29 different sounds, including white, brown, and pink noise, which some claim help them sleep throughout the entire night. For the little ones, you also have a selection of lullabies to choose from.

Settings are controlled through an app, allowing you to set your personal schedule as well as things like overall brightness and volume. With over 500 reviews on Amazon averaging 4.4 out of five stars, the wide range of soft sounds is what most users praise about Dreamegg's smart answer to one of the most basic gadgets in the bedroom.