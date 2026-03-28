Why Some Intersections Switch To Flashing Traffic Lights At Night

Sometimes, the green light doesn't stay green long enough at an intersection when there's a lot of traffic. Other times, you're stuck at a red light with no traffic, wondering if it's ever going to turn green. It's no wonder that many of us are left wondering how traffic lights actually work. If you've driven through an intersection at night under flashing lights, there's actually a good reason for it.

Typically, it's because there's very little traffic after a certain point, and a regular cycle just isn't needed. This can be the case in small towns, or in larger cities, depending on the volume of traffic. The less there is, the more likely the lights will switch from the standard green-amber-red cadence to flashing a single color. These coordinated cycles are often handled by a city's engineering department.

It's important to know the difference between flashing amber and flashing red. If the lights are blinking amber at the intersection, that's a cautionary signal, and you should slow down. While it doesn't necessarily mean a red light is coming next, taking the proper care when going through the intersection should keep you safe. If the lights are flashing red, regardless of the time of the day, that means you need to stop. Flashing red lights should be treated just like a regularly posted Stop sign. If you don't stop, and you're spotted by a cop, you could get pulled over.