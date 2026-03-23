If You Own One Of These Popular Routers, The FBI Has A Serious Warning

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has shared concerns over older routers' vulnerabilities when it comes to AVrecon malware. After compromising routers, the hackers will install malware and then sell access to your compromised devices through the SocksEscort residential proxy service — this has been done successfully over 369,000 times, according to the FBI.

"The FBI and its partners have observed various indicators which suggest that SocksEscort has been used to conduct ad fraud, attempt website vulnerability exploitation, password spraying, digital marketplace fraud, banking fraud, romance fraud, and various other types of malicious activity," the announcement reads.

As part of the FBI's continued takedown of SocksEscort, certain routers have been found to be more vulnerable to malware attacks than others due to a lack of regular security updates (which the hackers are aware of and exploit). The FBI has listed older router models from D-Link (DIR-818LW, 850L, 860L), Netgear (DGN2200v4, AC1900 R700), TP-Link (Archer C20, TL-WR840N, TL-WR849N, WR841N), and Zyxel (EMG6726-B10A, VMG1312-B10D, VMG1312-T20B, VMG3925-B10A, VMG3925-B10C, VMG4825-B10A, VMG4927-B50A, VMG8825-T50K).