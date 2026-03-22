The FBI Just Issued A Warning About A Hidden Threat In Your Home Wi-Fi Network

In an increasingly interconnected, digital world, it's essential to make the right choices for your security on the Internet. There are good habits to get into to improve online safety, and you should keep your ear to the ground to know when a new threat has emerged or become more prevalent. For example, the Federal Bureau of Investigation recently warned that something as seemingly safe and secure as a home or small business Wi-Fi network could be in danger. This increasingly common criminal threat is known as a residential proxy, and the implications of being victimized by one are no small matter.

A residential proxy is a tool used by criminals to effectively pin their digital crimes onto others without their knowledge. A bad-faith actor will access a device like a smartphone, tablet, or even a Wi-Fi router without the owner's consent. They then use their IP address as digital camouflage, going about their illicit activities under this stolen digital identity. Thus, if their activities are found out, it will appear to law enforcement authorities that the IP address's actual owner is responsible, not the criminals who swiped the IP behind the proxy. That's why it's imperative that home Wi-Fi networks and the IPs connected to them are as safeguarded as possible.