HDD Or SSD: Which Storage Drive Has The Longer Lifespan?

When it comes to digital storage, there are two main players to consider — the older HDD format and the newer SSD. At first glance, choosing between them should be a no-brainer, certainly in a speed comparison, the SSD is the hands-down winner. However, while speed is important, it isn't the only one — there's also reliability to consider. (Though if speed doesn't matter to you, hard drives tend to be cheaper per gigabyte than SSDs.)

To understand this metric better, we need to take a quick peek under the hood of both formats to see how SSDs and HDDs differ. The older Hard Disk Drive format is a mechanical device that stores data on spinning magnetic platters that use an actuator arm to read and write data. With typical speeds of 7,200 RPM, HDDs are vulnerable to physical wear and damage from vibrations or shock.

By contrast, SSDs have no moving parts and store data on NAND flash memory. It's this characteristic that makes them both faster and more resistant to physical damage. It's surely then an open and closed case with the SSD winning both in the performance and reliability stakes.

But the story isn't quite as simple as that. SSDs also have a limitation of their own to consider. Each flash memory cell can only be written to a finite number of times before it begins to degrade. This is why manufacturers typically rate SSD endurance using metrics like terabytes written (TBW) or drive writes per day (DWPD).

The question is how these differences manifest themselves in real-world situations — something large-scale reliability studies can help answer.