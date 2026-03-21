USA's Founding Documents Board 'Freedom Plane' For First Flight Out Of DC

2026 will see a lot of big celebrations and special events as America celebrates its 250th birthday, including, among others, a NASCAR street race on an active military base and the Freedom 250 INDYCAR race on the streets of Washington, D.C. Up in the sky, meanwhile, a flying tour of American history is taking flight for a nationwide journey that will bring some of America's most storied founding documents to public display in cities across the country.

Known as the Freedom Plane National Tour, this special airborne mission recently embarked from Washington, D.C. for its first stop in Kansas City — one of eight different cities the tour will visit during the spring and summer. The tour is being done in collaboration with the National Archives, and on board the plane are nine original documents from America's founding. The historic documents are traveling together for the first time and will be shown at different museums along the route.

Though this is the first time a tour like this will use an aircraft, the Freedom Plane Tour takes both its name and inspiration from two different nationwide railroad tours that happened at different points during the 20th century, with similar historic documents and artifacts traveling across the country on specially decorated trains.