Legendary 'Big Boy' Train Is Making A Big Return In 2026

Almost every little boy, and of course some little girls, go through a train phase at some point during childhood. There's just something about trains, especially the steam engines of bygone years. The steady chugging sounds, the way they move across a track, and that sense of adventure captivate many. Some children eventually outgrow their interest in trains, but many don't. Tourist railroads and steam excursions are very popular and now, some lucky steam aficionados may get to experience the world's largest operating steam locomotive — the Big Boy.

Of the eight Big Boy locomotives that live on today, only number 4014 is still in operation. These steam engines, which were built to move heavy equipment during World War II, are absolute behemoths. No. 4014 retired in 1961 and spent decades as a museum piece before being restored to service in 2019. Running limitations due to its size have kept it mainly in the Midwest and on the West coast, but now the Big Boy is embarking on an historic cross-country operation.

To celebrate America's 250 anniversary this year, Union Pacific, which owns Big Boy No. 4014, announced that it will take its first coast-to-coast tour, making stops that celebrate "where we came from and where we are headed." At the time of writing, the company had not yet disclosed a schedule, but trainspotters can keep an eye on its website. The 1.2 million-pound engine is somewhat limited due to its immense size. Some tracks and bridges can't hold its weight, and despite its articulated design, some curves are just too tight for its 31-foot length.