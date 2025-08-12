Which US Military Base Is NASCAR Bringing Street Racing To In 2026?

In the last few years, NASCAR has been working hard to grow the appeal of its racing product beyond its core regions and traditional race tracks. This means visiting new locales and running on new types of racing circuits not traditionally used for stock car racing. Yes, the state of North Carolina will always be the spiritual home of stock car racing, but among the less conventional races on the 2025 season schedule have been both a race on the blocked-off streets of Chicago and a visit to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez racing circuit in Mexico City.

Though NASCAR recently announced that Mexico City and the Chicago Street Course won't be on the schedule in 2026, the series will break new ground by holding a race on the premises of Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California. The event will be held on Father's Day Weekend in 2026 and will be part of the celebration of the U.S. Navy's 250th anniversary, as well as America's own Semiquincentennial celebration.

One of many military installations in the San Diego area, Naval Base Coronado includes eight different facilities, with the race itself being held at Naval Air Station Coronado in the middle of picturesque San Diego Bay.