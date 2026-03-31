Not Toyota, Not Chevy: JD Power Says This Truck Brand Leads In Customer Loyalty
Brand loyalty might not always make logical sense, but it's still a reason for buying a particular make and model of vehicle. We all know someone that keeps buying the same truck every time a new generation arrives. Or maybe your own family has been buying the same pickup since your grandfather swore by it decades ago. Some automakers inspire more loyalty than others; in fact, JD Power released its Automotive Brand Loyalty Study for 2025, discovering that Ford has the most loyal truck drivers of all.
Ford is the truck brand with the highest loyalty rating in JD Power's seventh annual study, coming in with a 66.6% loyalty rate. This is the fourth consecutive year that Ford has dominated this segment. Toyota, the next closest contender, came in second at 61.2%.
JD Power made these ratings based on transaction data from September 2024 to August 2025. Customer loyalty is based on the number of vehicle owners that choose the same brand once more when trading in or purchasing their next vehicle. It doesn't seem like Ford's consistent recalls have shaken the trust that pickup drivers have in its popular models, including the Ford F-150.
Ford defies changing vehicle market with F-Series sales
The tariffs implemented by the Trump Administration last year resulted in a lot of volatility when it comes to Americans' new vehicle purchases. Car prices have continued to rise due to automakers losing tens of billions of dollars, making it difficult for some families to afford new cars at all. The average price of a new car hovered around $50,000 by the end of 2025.
However, brands with "strong reputations" were able to retain loyal customers, according to JD Power. As prices increase, customers want to ensure they are getting a vehicle that meets their expectations and needs, which can often mean going for a brand they already trust based on their prior experience with it.
Ford has become that brand for pickup trucks. In 2025, the Ford F-Series was America's best-selling truck for the 49th year in a row, surpassing 800,000 sales. In a post on its official blog, the American automaker stated that "more than just assembling trucks, we are solving problems that our customers don't always know how to articulate. Staying one step ahead of customers is what has kept us one step ahead of the competition."
Many Ford loyalists agree. Reddit posters have gone on record praising the ride quality of Ford trucks, as well as their cargo capacity and their ability to tow large loads. Fuel efficiency was also praised, especially for those who opted for hybrid models. Other Redditors attributed the longevity of the F-Series' popularity to its broad market penetration and its versatility for use in both professional and personal settings.