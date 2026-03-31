Not Toyota, Not Chevy: JD Power Says This Truck Brand Leads In Customer Loyalty

Brand loyalty might not always make logical sense, but it's still a reason for buying a particular make and model of vehicle. We all know someone that keeps buying the same truck every time a new generation arrives. Or maybe your own family has been buying the same pickup since your grandfather swore by it decades ago. Some automakers inspire more loyalty than others; in fact, JD Power released its Automotive Brand Loyalty Study for 2025, discovering that Ford has the most loyal truck drivers of all.

Ford is the truck brand with the highest loyalty rating in JD Power's seventh annual study, coming in with a 66.6% loyalty rate. This is the fourth consecutive year that Ford has dominated this segment. Toyota, the next closest contender, came in second at 61.2%.

JD Power made these ratings based on transaction data from September 2024 to August 2025. Customer loyalty is based on the number of vehicle owners that choose the same brand once more when trading in or purchasing their next vehicle. It doesn't seem like Ford's consistent recalls have shaken the trust that pickup drivers have in its popular models, including the Ford F-150.