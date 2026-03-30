4 Cool Table Saw Accessories At Home Depot You Didn't Know Existed
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Even if you're a pro, using a table saw is immensely nerve-wracking. At the same time, if you're knee-deep in the woodworking world, it's an essential tool to have a handle on. Fortunately, more than just practice, a steady hand, and strong attention can make using this tool easier. There are plenty of accessories one can invest in to improve table saw use, and they're not difficult to find. One of the largest tool and hardware chains around, Home Depot, has an extensive selection that table saw users of all experience levels could take advantage of.
Looking over Home Depot's table saw selection, it's clear that it covers a lot of ground. Some are intended to make the tool easier to use, while others attempt to ease safety concerns users may have. There are even a few that seek to upgrade one's table saw by making one's cuts more precise, straighter, and cleaner than they would be freehand.
Better yet, most of these items have been tried out by Home Depot customers, giving those who might add them to their shopping list an idea of what they're actually in for should they try them out. Home Depot's table saw accessory selection is rather varied. These are just a few intriguing options, what they're for, what they cost, and what customers think of them.
Push blocks and sticks
Naturally, one of the scariest parts of using a table saw is getting close to the blade. It spins quickly, and with one wrong move, you could lose a finger or worse. This is a common fear, so Home Depot has some solutions for sale. The store's website has a selection of push blocks and push sticks to keep your hands far from the blade. The idea is to still be able to move the wood as needed without risking your digits, with the blades and blocks coming in different shapes and sizes for different wood sizes, shapes, and cut angles.
For example, there's the PowerTec safety push block and stick five-piece set. As implied, it comes with five different tools, three push blocks and two push sticks, to safely move wood over the table saw blade. At the time of publication, this specific set has a 4.6 out of five star rating based on 81 reviews, with most praising the included tools for their quality, function, and the value for the $21.49 price. With that said, some feel changes could be made to improve tool grip and size, but none of the reviews detail catastrophic failure or disappointment. Still, this is just one example of push blocks and sticks from Home Depot to consider for a table saw setup.
Miter gauges
While freehanding a straight wood cut with a table saw can be a challenge for woodworking newcomers, once specific angles are brought into the mix, it gets a bit worse. Working on a specific tilt can feel awkward, and if you're not careful, you could glide to one side or another as you move, messing up your edge.
To remedy or prevent such issues, you could decide if a table or miter saw is right for you, or if а miter gauge could be a fix. This tool connects to the table saw itself, and it can be adjusted and locked into place. The wood is slid alongside the edge to keep it at the exact angle you want to cut it at.
Home Depot has a few miter gauges for sale, including the $159 Kreg precision miter gauge system. It features positive stops at 0, 10, 22.5, 30, and 45 degrees, with a Vernier scale for adjustments up to 1/10 of a degree. At 4.4 out five stars on Home Depot's website, most of its reviews give it positive marks for its easy installation, precision cutting benefits, and sturdiness while in use, among other points. At the same time, the negative reviews speak of it failing to fit some table saws securely and sometimes missing the mark precision-wise, specifically when cutting mitered corners.
Thin rip tools
Sometimes when using a table saw, you're not looking to cut a large piece into two halves. The job can call for cutting pieces into thinner sections, which can get difficult. It requires a steady hand and careful, as thin pieces are susceptible to getting stuck or flying backward. To prevent this, you could look into Microjig's GRR-Ripper line at Home Depot. While GRR-Ripper tools are pretty typical push blocks, with the addition of a GRR-Ripper 1/8-inch leg accessory, the brand claims making thin rips becomes easier and safer for users.
The idea behind this $15 accessory is to add more grip to the wood you're cutting. It fits between the wood and the rip fence, this way you don't have to carefully fit your hand on the thin piece you're trying to cut off. It's specifically advertised for the GR-100 and GR-200 GRR-Ripper block models, and connects with two included bolts. It's currently at a 4.7 out of five star rating based on 20 reviews, with a few commenting on their experience. On the whole, users appreciate the increased level of safety the accessory brought, and they found it to deliver just as it was advertised.
Rear supports for large wood pieces
When cutting pieces of wood length-wise, you need to take extra precautions. As you slide the piece across the blade, the weight will shift away from you as more wood moves to the opposite side of the table. Toward the end, the wood is likely to angle up toward you or even kick back.
You have to keep a firm grip on your materials to avoid this, or find a way to support the piece as the weight tips. One method available through Home Depot is a table saw rear support, such as the Bosch 10-inch table saw rear support. This model costs $99 and is specifically designed for the Bosch GTS1031 15-amp 10-inch table saw model — fortunately not one of the Bosch power tools you should steer clear of.
When paired with the appropriate table saw, this rear support connects to the back end for added wood stabilization. It extends up to 18 inches, spans 32 inches in width, and is designed with dado cutting blades in mind. As far as customer sentiment, this rear support has a 3.9 out of five star rating based on 23 reviews. While many praise the helping hand it provides and easy assembly, there are several complaints about excessive additional parts, missing or incorrect parts, and mild instability when connected to the saw, so there's quite a bit to consider before buying.
Table saws can be daunting, but you don't have to face this tool without help. Home Depot has plenty of accessory options to consider, just be sure to do proper research into those you're intrigued by before buying. As great as they may seem, like any product, they undoubtedly have their ups and downs.