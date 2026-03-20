Ford's Woes Have Led To Major Recalls On All But One Car Model Since 2020

Auto manufacturer recalls are a common, necessary, and, for most automakers, unavoidable part of selling vehicles in the modern era. When companies are shipping out millions of vehicles with increasingly complex, computerized components, even the most trusted and reliable brands or models are not immune to needing the occasional recall. These issues can range from minor software glitches to serious, and potentially deadly, mechanical and safety defects.

Fortunately for car owners, many big recalls in the modern era are less substantial than they might sound, with an increasing number of vehicles able to fix issues via over-the-air updates — or at worst, a quick software update at the dealership. There is, however, one American automaker that's been hit especially hard by recalls over the last several years, and not just for simple software glitches. That automaker is Ford, and since 2020, nearly every model that Ford makes has been hit with at least one large recall.

With 152 different recalls issued in 2025 alone, Ford set a new record for recalls by an automaker in a single year, and did so by a huge margin. Indeed, many of these recalls were for fairly minor, easily fixed issues, but unfortunately for the company and its customers, some problems were far more serious than simple software issues, including potential battery fires on Ford hybrid SUVs.