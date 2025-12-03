Ford Issues Second Battery Fire Recall On One Of Its Most Popular Cars
As with any mechanical creation, cars aren't perfect. As much as everyone involved in producing them might try, unforeseen issues are impossible to avoid entirely, leading manufacturers to alert customers of widespread problems. Thus, recalls reach the public to urge motorists to bring their vehicles in for repairs for the sake of their safety. While the severity of these recalls can be minimal, and some car recalls have proven quite absurd, in most cases, they're intended to remedy serious issues. Look no further than Ford's latest battery recall, which could have dire consequences for those who elect not to take it seriously.
Ford's most recent battery recall impacts 20,558 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid SUVs, model years 2020 to 2024, and Lincoln Corsair PHEV SUVs, model years 2021 to 2024. Ford explained that the cells within the batteries are prone to short-circuiting, which can lead to anything from a lack of vehicle propulsion to even full-on fires. Worse yet, software previously added to monitor such issues isn't guaranteed to detect them every time. As far as what consumers should do, Ford is still working on a solution, so in the meantime, the company is asking drivers to keep their vehicles in Auto EV mode and limit their state of charge to reduce the likelihood of the battery malfunctioning. This is the second time Ford has had to issue this battery recall notice. As it turns out, it's yet another in a long line of recalls Ford has sent out that has put it in the history books for all the wrong reasons.
Ford has set a recall record in 2025
It's not controversial to say vehicle safety recalls are a good thing. They keep drivers informed and safe, and show that car manufacturers are willing to be open and honest about the faults of their products. At the same time, on the company's end, there is a delicate balance between transparency and reputation degradation. At a point, having loads of recalls on your record goes from appearing responsible to looking like your vehicles may not be the safest on the road. Sadly for the folks at Ford, these battery recalls are only a couple of the many it has had to put out in 2025 — a year that may stand as one of the company's worst from a public relations standpoint.
Throughout 2025, Ford has become synonymous with recalls to the most extreme degree. The company has actually set the record for most safety recalls in a calendar year, surpassing 100 in August with several more following in the waning months of the year. Among the most notable is another recent recall impacting 200,000 2025 to 2026 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport models. Their instrument panel displays failed to show crucial information, including warning lights or vehicle speed. The previous record of 77 recalls was set by General Motors in 2014, thanks to faulty ignition switches that led to the recall of millions of cars and multiple deaths. Somehow, it isn't the worst automotive recall ever, which impacted over 100 million cars. With 2026 right around the corner, Ford's record-setting recall year is almost over. Hopefully, the company takes the necessary steps so that this coming year is better for its quality and reputation, as well as safer for those who drive its vehicles.