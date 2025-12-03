Ford Issues Second Battery Fire Recall On One Of Its Most Popular Cars

As with any mechanical creation, cars aren't perfect. As much as everyone involved in producing them might try, unforeseen issues are impossible to avoid entirely, leading manufacturers to alert customers of widespread problems. Thus, recalls reach the public to urge motorists to bring their vehicles in for repairs for the sake of their safety. While the severity of these recalls can be minimal, and some car recalls have proven quite absurd, in most cases, they're intended to remedy serious issues. Look no further than Ford's latest battery recall, which could have dire consequences for those who elect not to take it seriously.

Ford's most recent battery recall impacts 20,558 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid SUVs, model years 2020 to 2024, and Lincoln Corsair PHEV SUVs, model years 2021 to 2024. Ford explained that the cells within the batteries are prone to short-circuiting, which can lead to anything from a lack of vehicle propulsion to even full-on fires. Worse yet, software previously added to monitor such issues isn't guaranteed to detect them every time. As far as what consumers should do, Ford is still working on a solution, so in the meantime, the company is asking drivers to keep their vehicles in Auto EV mode and limit their state of charge to reduce the likelihood of the battery malfunctioning. This is the second time Ford has had to issue this battery recall notice. As it turns out, it's yet another in a long line of recalls Ford has sent out that has put it in the history books for all the wrong reasons.