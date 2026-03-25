5 Fun Gadgets You Didn't Know You Can Buy At Target

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If you only use Target for its order pickup or for shopping online, you're missing out on the experience of browsing the aisles and finding the most random (but surprisingly useful) items on the shelves. The store has plenty of everyday essentials to throw in the cart, but don't forget about its electronics department. Tucked between the clothes, food, toys, and seasonal items is a huge lineup of tech and other nifty little gadgets you may not realize you need until you see it waiting for you on the shelf.

We've put together a list of five of the most interesting items we could find, to give you just a taste of what Target's truly eclectic catalog has to offer. And while some items come at more premium price points than others, they're all actually pretty practical. Who knows? If you're lucky, you might just discover a new must-have gadget in the bunch.