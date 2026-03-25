5 Fun Gadgets You Didn't Know You Can Buy At Target
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you only use Target for its order pickup or for shopping online, you're missing out on the experience of browsing the aisles and finding the most random (but surprisingly useful) items on the shelves. The store has plenty of everyday essentials to throw in the cart, but don't forget about its electronics department. Tucked between the clothes, food, toys, and seasonal items is a huge lineup of tech and other nifty little gadgets you may not realize you need until you see it waiting for you on the shelf.
We've put together a list of five of the most interesting items we could find, to give you just a taste of what Target's truly eclectic catalog has to offer. And while some items come at more premium price points than others, they're all actually pretty practical. Who knows? If you're lucky, you might just discover a new must-have gadget in the bunch.
TheraFace Depuffing Wand
Part of a growing category of at-home skincare tools, the TheraFace Depuffing Cold & Heat Facial Treatment Wand is both convenient and clinically proven. That's a real "best of both worlds" situation. It's made to give you both cold and heat treatments from the comfort of home, taking care of all those common skin concerns like puffiness, dark circles, and uneven skin texture. If the product description is to be believed, you may even see visible results after a single use.
The wand may look a little silly, but what it does isn't outlandish. Cold therapy works to fight puffiness and tighten pores, while heat therapy boosts circulation for a nice, natural glow. The TheraFace gives you both forms of therapy combined in one device, so you're really getting two for one. Plus, because it's electric, you get a lot more use out of it than an ice roller in the freezer or a heating pad in the microwave. It's currently $40 off at Target, dropping the price to $129.99.
Ember Mug 2
For the coffee and tea drinkers among us, you know how important it is to keep your drink at the ideal temperature. Too hot, you'll scorch yourself and feel it for days. Too cold, it'll taste revolting. Target sells something to make sure those days are behind you, though. The Ember Mug 2 lets you set and maintain the optimal drinking temperature for perfect sips every time.
Unlike those trendy insulated mugs that keep the drink at that same scalding hot temperature for hours, the Ember Mug 2 actively regulates temperature to get it where you like it and keep it there. That way, you won't have to sit there blowing on your drink to cool it down, or stick it in the microwave if you wait too long to finish it. Its built-in battery gives you up to 80 minutes of temperature control, plus you get a charging coaster to extend its use throughout the day. It's currently going for $149.99 at Target, which is a small price to pay for no more burnt tongues.
Therabody SmartGoggles Heated Massager
Everyone's self care needs are a little different, but there's no denying that stress relief and sleep improvement are two of the most common goals for most people. Target has a pair of Therabody SmartGoggles that try to give you both. Using a combination of compression, heat, and vibration therapy, the device targets tension in the forehead, eyebrows, and temples to help you feel less stressed and sleep better after.
You get three pre-set treatment modes, including one that adapts to your unique biometric data through a built-in sensor that measures your pulse (probably pretty similar to the Apple Watch EKG sensor). That incredibly personalized approach sets it apart from other heated eye covers and head massagers. And when you use it before bed, the product description claims it can reduce feelings of anxiousness and support deeper sleep cycles overall. Considering it's registered as an FDA-approved device, we can pretty confidently take their word for it. You can grab it at Target on sale for $169.99, which is $50 off its usual price.
Skylight Calendar 2
Think you're doing fine getting by with an old-fashioned paper calendar? Pssh. Target will do you one better: the Skylight Calendar 2, an electronic touchscreen that displays all your calendar events, to-do lists, and family plans. The device syncs with Google and most major Google Calendar alternatives and consolidates them into one convenient overview.
Families can use this device to create chore charts, grocery lists, daily routines, and personalized tasks using color-coded profiles. That makes it easy to know who's supposed to be doing what and when at a glance. The calendar can either be mounted on a wall or put on a tabletop stand, whatever makes the most sense for your home. You also get art screensavers and the option to add on subscription-based tools like meal planning to give it even more functionality beyond scheduling. If you're interested, Target sells them for $319.99 (a new price drop, down $20 from its previous one).
Altec Lansing Bluetooth Speaker and Display
Remember those old radios with tiny little TV displays that people used to watch the game on? Target has the 21st-century version. The Altec Lansing SoundRover View is a big 150-watt Bluetooth speaker with a 14-inch 1080p display built in (not 4k, but you might not even be able to tell the difference between the two). Imagine how nice that'd be at your next outdoor event or camping trip. You can watch movies, stream TV, or play music videos without needing a separate television or laptop to do so. It'd also come in handy for outdoor movie nights, tailgates, camping trips... the list goes on.
This device is compatible with Bluetooth streaming first and foremost, but it also works with HDMI, USB, and auxiliary inputs for compatibility with a wider range of devices. There's even microphone inputs and built-in reverb for your next karaoke night. Plus, it's super portable with its trolley handle, wheels, and tie-down points. It's also water-resistant, so you can pull it up next to the pool and watch the game while you float. The battery can handle up to six hours of video playback or 18 hours of audio, plus the option to plug into the wall for more continuous use. It's going for $299.99 at Target right now.