Android Finally Has A True Competitor To Apple's iPad Pro

With a little over 50% share of the worldwide tablet market, Apple — with its formidable lineup of iPads — dominates the segment by a considerable margin. The only semblance of competition comes from Samsung, which has a respectable 26% share. The rest of the space in the tablet market share pie is taken up by players like Amazon, Xiaomi, Huawei, Lenovo, and Acer — all of them accounting for considerably less than 10% of the market. Honor is another company that regularly makes it onto the list, thanks to its decent lineup of affordable and mid-range tablets, though the company has been trying its hand in the premium tablets space for a while now, and its latest flagship grade tablet — the Honor MagicPad 4 — is the newest culmination of that effort, and succeeds last year's MagicPad 3.

The Honor MagicPad 4 was unveiled a few weeks ago at MWC 2026, and has since then gone on sale in several markets globally. While not officially available in the U.S., it has grabbed the attention of tech enthusiasts and general consumers thanks to its impressive spec sheet.

In several aspects, it even tops flagship offerings from Samsung and Apple. That's why the MagicPad 4 is being touted by many as being a "true" Android-based competitor to the iPad Pro. In fact, a quick look at the spec sheet of the product would almost make it seem like the MagicPad 4 was designed from the ground up to topple the iPad Pro in terms of hardware specs. And the surprising thing is that Honor has almost managed to do that.