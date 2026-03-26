This Harbor Freight Drill Kit Is Under $30 And Actually Worth Buying

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There are a lot of amazing cordless drills from premier brands on the market that offer performance superior to just about anything you're likely to find for under $100. That said, not everyone is a professional in the trades or has their own workshop that needs to be filled with outrageously expensive tools. Some people just want a basic drill that they can use to perform a few basic repairs or home improvement projects.

Those looking to save some money on hardware might consider checking out Harbor Freight, which is widely known as a purveyor of discount tools. The retailer owns a majority of the brands that are sold inside its stores, cutting out the middlemen between production and distribution and allowing it to keep both costs and prices to a minimum. While Harbor Freight has premier lines, like Hercules, that are designed to target the more performance-oriented markets, the company also has some power tool brands that are very affordable.

A lot of people might disregard these budget brands without giving them much consideration, but there are some surprisingly decent tools tucked away within their product lines. For example, there is a Warrior brand cordless drill kit for just $29.99 that hits well above its weight class in terms of performance and has gotten some surprisingly confidence-inspiring reviews from users. It never hurts to retain a healthy dose of skepticism, but there are a few reasons why budget-minded buyers might want to give the Warrior 18V Cordless ⅜-inch Drill Kit a closer look.