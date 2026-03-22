Gripmax Tires: Price Range And Where To Buy
Gripmax is a registered trademark for tires made by the Qingdao Grip Tyre Co., Ltd., a Chinese tiremaker located in the port city of Qingdao, in eastern Shandong province. The company positions itself as a premium tire brand. In November of 2024, it opened up a location in Spokane, Washington to help with the launch of its products in the U.S.
In the U.S., it sells tires for cars, light trucks, and commercial vehicles. At first glance, the tires appear to be of higher quality than other tire brands made in China you may want to avoid. We used prices gathered from the SimpleTire.com website, which has a large selection of Gripmax tires. These prices are for tires only, shipped to an installer, but without mounting, balancing, valve stems, disposal of your old tires, or TPMS reset.
Gripmax tires come in a wide range of prices. Car tires can range from $66.74 up to $305.99 per tire. Light truck tires run higher, ranging from $119.64 up to $541.74. LMD Commercial tires are priced from $67.99 to $131.99. Pricing varies based on tire model, and what the intended use is. SimpleTire's website has a nice breakdown of tire categories from rugged terrain to all season tires on its website.
Where can you buy Gripmax tires?
Gripmax tires are sold by numerous online retailers, including Walmart.com, SimpleTire.com, TireMart.com, PriorityTire.com, TireMart.com, Autoplicity.com, TiresNationOutlet.com, utires.com, KekesTires.com, and Amazon.com. The company offers a comprehensive warranty on its tires, similar in some ways to Michelin Tires' 80,000-mile warranty. Tread life warranties range between 50,000 miles and 55,000 miles, depending on the specific tire, while tires subject to a staggered setup that cannot be rotated are warrantied for 50% of their respective mileage.
Gripmax also offers a five-year, non-prorated, free replacement warranty for any defects in workmanship and materials that may occur, as long as the tires are not used for racing purposes or taken off-road. The warranty requires you to maintain the recommended inflation pressures, maintain correct alignment and wheel balance, and keep suspension and steering components up to the carmaker's specs. You must also rotate them according to a suggested schedule, which is up to every 5,000 miles for their light truck tires and up to 3,500 miles for their passenger car tires. Customer feedback on the tires has generally been positive, even though Gripmax may not yet be considered one of the brands that makes the best off-road tires.