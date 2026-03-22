Gripmax Tires: Price Range And Where To Buy

Gripmax is a registered trademark for tires made by the Qingdao Grip Tyre Co., Ltd., a Chinese tiremaker located in the port city of Qingdao, in eastern Shandong province. The company positions itself as a premium tire brand. In November of 2024, it opened up a location in Spokane, Washington to help with the launch of its products in the U.S.

In the U.S., it sells tires for cars, light trucks, and commercial vehicles. At first glance, the tires appear to be of higher quality than other tire brands made in China you may want to avoid. We used prices gathered from the SimpleTire.com website, which has a large selection of Gripmax tires. These prices are for tires only, shipped to an installer, but without mounting, balancing, valve stems, disposal of your old tires, or TPMS reset.

Gripmax tires come in a wide range of prices. Car tires can range from $66.74 up to $305.99 per tire. Light truck tires run higher, ranging from $119.64 up to $541.74. LMD Commercial tires are priced from $67.99 to $131.99. Pricing varies based on tire model, and what the intended use is. SimpleTire's website has a nice breakdown of tire categories from rugged terrain to all season tires on its website.