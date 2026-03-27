Home Depot Scammer Admits To Making Over 1,700 Fraudulent Returns

Unlike some retailers, returning items like tools to Home Depot is usually a fairly straightforward process. However, that process can be abused by scammers looking to capitalize on the chain's policies, with one scammer being recently sentenced for running a scheme that saw her receive $266,699 in fraudulent store credit. According to a social media post by the Medina Township Police Department, the scammer targeted a string of Home Depot locations across her home state of Ohio, as well as some in Kentucky. She reportedly conducted more than 1,700 fraudulent transactions in total.

Using a variety of fake names and IDs, the scammer, Tracy A. James, obtained store credit that she then used to buy merchandise. She then resold the merchandise online. According to the department, she had been running the scheme since 2018. Prosecutors charged James with one count of telecommunications fraud, which is a second-degree felony.

After pleading guilty in court, James was sentenced to 180 days in county jail, 100 hours of community service, and five years of community control supervision. She also has to repay Home Depot $266,699 that she obtained from the scheme. James allegedly had an accomplice in the scheme, April Mathis, who turned herself in on March 5th. At the time of writing, Mathis has been placed on house arrest and has a trial set for June 1st.