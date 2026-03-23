This Navy Fighter Jet Was Able To 'Kill' An F-22 Raptor - Here's How

It's difficult to imagine the grueling hours of training that fighter pilots endure. During these crucial simulations, pilots get a taste of how certain weapons act and perform, helping them develop potentially life-saving maneuvers when they are faced with real-life threats. It can be particularly informative to pit allied aircraft against each other in these kinds of simulations, which can provide some shocking results. That was the case with one famous "battle" in 2009 between an F-22 Raptor and a naval jet known as the EA-18G Growler.

The two aircraft were embroiled in a training test at Nellis Air Force Base on the outskirts of Las Vegas, Nevada. Of course, the United States military doesn't want its multi-million dollar jets to actually destroy each other. Instead, the military conducts simulations. In one of these drills, "the [Growler] crew managed to obtain a missile lock that counted as a simulated kill against the stealth fighter," as reported by Indian Defence Review.

The Navy's Growler is not a conventional fighter jet and it is not designed to take on an aircraft as specialized as the F-22 Raptor in a real-world scenario. Nonetheless, it triumphed using its own advanced suite of electronic warfare tools. After all, the Growler has its own unique set of capabilities.