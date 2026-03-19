3,000-Mile Corvette Spills Off Dealer Lift After Just A Week Of Ownership

After splurging on a pristine sports car with one of the best engines of its release year, one Texas man lived a nightmare when he found out his newly acquired 2024 Corvette Z06 was severely damaged after falling off a service lift at a dealership. To add insult to injury, he'd only just started driving it about a week prior.

The vehicle's owner, Jared George, shared pictures of the incident in a post to the public Facebook group "Corvette C8 Z06, ZR1 & E-Ray." There, he explained that the accident happened while technicians were trying to inspect an apparent oil leak. According to George, the 2024 model only had about 3,000 miles on it, but he'd taken it back to the dealership after noticing oil on his garage floor. He'd just taken it in for the initial oil change, too.

As George tells it, the staff attempted to place the vehicle on a lift to try and diagnose the issue, which is when the car fell. The damage is so significant, it almost hurts to look at. The thing probably cost him well into six figures, and his pictures show it teetering there off the side of the lift like a kid left his Hot Wheels car discarded in his playroom. As of this writing, the full extent of the damage hasn't been officially detailed, and George remains unsure of how the dealership plans to resolve the situation.