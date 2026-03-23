Why Did Michelin Sell The Camso Off-Road Tire Brand?

French tire maker Michelin, one of the largest players in the industry, manufactures and sells tires in several countries worldwide. While the company is known for selling tires with the Michelin branding, the company also owns several subsidiary tire brands, including the likes of BFGoodrich, Riken, Kormoran, Taurus, and Camso.

These smaller brands let Michelin compete against products from different market segments, including affordable price, and even specialty tire segments. Many of Michelin's existing sub brands were acquired from other tire makers with the aim of better assimilating into Michelin's global portfolio. An example of such an acquisition was Michelin's 2018 purchase of Camso, a specialty tire maker based in Canada, for $1.45 billion.

Camso is a major player in the off-road and track-focused tires segment. The company's tires are seen on products ranging from construction equipment to farm equipment to snowmobiles. A large company in its own right, Camso boasted sales of over $1 billion, and its operations spanned worldwide, with 26 production facilities of its own, and over 12,000 employees. Its factories were located in countries like Vietnam and Sri Lanka, for lower costs and more proximity to sources of natural rubber.

After being under Michelin's ownership for over six years, Michelin, in 2024, announced that it is selling Camso to Indian tire maker Ceat. The company cites its decision to focus on radial tires and stop production of bias tires as the main reason for the sale. Interestingly, not everything purchased from Camso in 2018 is part of the current sale.