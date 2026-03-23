You Shouldn't Be Using Old HDMI Cables - Here's Why

Among the dozens of connector types in use today, HDMI is perhaps the most recognizable. It's become the gold standard for transmitting audio and video signals between devices. Although thin-and-light laptops like the MacBook Air have adopted USB-C for most of their connectivity needs, including display output, nearly all modern gaming consoles, computers, and televisions rely on HDMI as their primary media interface (although gaming PCs can also use DisplayPort).

Unlike the many confusing generations of USB, HDMI has only received a handful of major upgrades since its launch in 2002. It still serves the same purpose: carrying high-quality video and audio feeds from an output device like a computer to a display like a monitor or TV. However, over the years, newer generations of HDMI have enabled support for higher video resolutions, faster refresh rates, and features such as variable refresh rate and high dynamic range. If you're still using an old HDMI cable, you might be missing out on these features.

As of 2026, HDMI 2.2 is the latest generation, with an impressive bandwidth of 96Gbps. This enables an output of up to 16K at 60Hz, 12K at 120Hz, and 8K/4K at 240Hz. You are likely not going to find commercially available 16K screens, but there are plenty of 4K 240Hz OLED monitors that can benefit from the bandwidth that HDMI 2.2 provides. Realistically, though, an HDMI 2.1 cable should be more than enough for most setups.