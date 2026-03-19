Experts Agree: These Are The Best Trucks Of 2026
While the American auto market has seen big shifts in recent years involving electrification and the decline of sedans in favor of crossover SUVs, one thing that's remained steady is the popularity of pickup trucks. As of 2026, the truck market looks to be as healthy as ever, so buyers looking for a pickup in 2026 are absolutely spoiled for choice. From inexpensive, entry-level pickups like the Ford Maverick up to heavy-duty models like the Ford Super Duty, and even newcomer electric models from Rivian and Tesla, there's a pickup out there for every type of buyer.
With so many models available, it's easy to get overwhelmed. Not only are there multiple models in several size classes, but there are even more decisions to be made within those classes — including body style, engine type, drivetrain layout, and more. That's all before you even get to the real-world capabilities of the trucks, including their towing capability, fuel economy, or whether they're a good pickup for hauling a family.
Fortunately, when it comes to professional opinion and recommendations, there's a wealth of information out there to give pickup buyers a head start when it's time to choose a truck. So let's take a look at the most common picks among experts and professional reviewers across the various pickup segments for the 2026 model year.
Ford's small and mid-sized pickups earn high marks
While it's not uncommon for publications and reviewers to have differing recommendations on vehicles, one truck most journalists seem to agree on is the Ford Maverick — and it's not hard to see why. As an affordable, car-based pickup from an American brand, the Maverick is in a class of its own. But that doesn't mean that Ford takes the segment for granted. Across the industry, from Consumer Reports to Car & Driver, the Maverick earns high marks for its value, fuel efficiency, and a just-right mix of utility and commuter-friendliness. We came to the same conclusion when we reviewed a 2025 Ford Maverick Hybrid.
One of the best things about this little pickup is that Ford gives Maverick buyers a wealth of choices for their truck, despite its entry-level pricing. Mavericks can be had with FWD or AWD drivetrains and with hybrid or turbocharged gasoline power. There's also the off-road capable Maverick Tremor, and more recently, the street performance-oriented Maverick Lobo to choose from.
Ford maintains its status when we move up in size to the mid-sized pickup segment. This time, it's the turn of the Ford Ranger. Though the Ranger lineup doesn't offer quite as many options as the Maverick, the Ranger earns high marks for its ride quality and performance, with both Car & Driver and Motor Trend naming the truck as their top pick in the mid-size truck segment.
The Ford F-150 and Ram 1500 are full-size winners
The full-size, half-ton pickup segment is the bread and butter not just of the pickup market, but of the American auto market itself. When it comes to expert recommendations, the results are largely in line with sales figures, with the Ford F-150 as a big winner. As America's best-selling truck, the F-150 offers buyers a vast amount of options, including V8, turbocharged, hybrid, and even fully electric powertrains. And for the enthusiast crowd, the off-road-focused Tremor and Raptor models are more fun and more capable than ever.
It's not just the F-150's options and performance that experts love. High reliability scores helped make it Consumer Reports' top full-size pickup. Similarly, Edmunds also has the F-150 as its highest-ranked large truck. Other publications, though, including Car & Driver and Motor Trend, have the Ram 1500 as their top pick in the full-size truck segment, albeit with the F-150 closely behind.
Cars.com is another publication that gives the Ram 1500 the number one spot, specifically highlighting its on-road refinement and its wide variety of trims. Reviewers also like the 2026 Ram 1500's engine options, which now include the classic HEMI V8 alongside the newer turbocharged inline-6s. Overall, though, it's a great showing for Ford, which has top picks in all three major pickup segments all in the same showroom.