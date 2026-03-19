Experts Agree: These Are The Best Trucks Of 2026

While the American auto market has seen big shifts in recent years involving electrification and the decline of sedans in favor of crossover SUVs, one thing that's remained steady is the popularity of pickup trucks. As of 2026, the truck market looks to be as healthy as ever, so buyers looking for a pickup in 2026 are absolutely spoiled for choice. From inexpensive, entry-level pickups like the Ford Maverick up to heavy-duty models like the Ford Super Duty, and even newcomer electric models from Rivian and Tesla, there's a pickup out there for every type of buyer.

With so many models available, it's easy to get overwhelmed. Not only are there multiple models in several size classes, but there are even more decisions to be made within those classes — including body style, engine type, drivetrain layout, and more. That's all before you even get to the real-world capabilities of the trucks, including their towing capability, fuel economy, or whether they're a good pickup for hauling a family.

Fortunately, when it comes to professional opinion and recommendations, there's a wealth of information out there to give pickup buyers a head start when it's time to choose a truck. So let's take a look at the most common picks among experts and professional reviewers across the various pickup segments for the 2026 model year.