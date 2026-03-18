Buc-Ee's Just Received An F Rating From The BBB — Here's What That Means

To be clear, companies don't have to participate in the BBB's complaint resolution services. It's completely voluntary. That said, participating (or choosing not to) will play a significant role in determining your scores. And because Buc-ee's refuses to respond to any complaints submitted through the BBB's platform, we have to assume that's a big driving force behind their bad grades.

Looking at BBB records, lack of customer service phone numbers and unresponsive online forms are two of the biggest things people run into trouble with at Buc-ee's. Meanwhile, customers' issues (ranging from billing errors to product returns) go completely unresolved. For the biggest gas stations in the world, that's just unacceptable. So, to the BBB they go.

In one case from May 2025, a customer said they were charged for fuel that was never actually pumped. Worse, they weren't able to get a refund because they couldn't find who to contact about it. Another complaint from March 2025 talks about being denied a refund after accidentally buying a car wash. The list goes on, with allegations of double charges, conflicting information about return eligibility, and inconsistent answers from store management about refunds and returns. That's just bad customer service. In this light, it's not surprising that Buc-ee's got an F.