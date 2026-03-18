Buc-Ee's Just Received An F Rating From The BBB — Here's What That Means
You might love road tripping to Buc-ee's, but the Better Business Bureau (BBB) sure doesn't. At least, that's how it seems after their latest grades. The beloved chain of travel centers (or tourist traps, depending on your point of view) got hit with F ratings at 38 of its more than 50 locations. The majority of the failing stores are in Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Kentucky, and Tennessee, with the main issue being bad customer service.
Of course, the BBB's grading system isn't exactly a question of product quality or overall business performance. It's more a comment on how well a company handles its customer service issues. You can still think Buc-ee's is worth the visit for its brisket, snacks, and bathrooms while also acknowledging its customer service might not be up to the same high standards. The BBB based these specific F grades on a common thread across 88 different customer reviews. Essentially, Buc-ee's failed to address its customer complaints within a reasonable timeframe. The oldest unresolved complaint dates back to March 2023, with the most recent dated just last month.
What most of the Buc-ee's customer complaints are about
To be clear, companies don't have to participate in the BBB's complaint resolution services. It's completely voluntary. That said, participating (or choosing not to) will play a significant role in determining your scores. And because Buc-ee's refuses to respond to any complaints submitted through the BBB's platform, we have to assume that's a big driving force behind their bad grades.
Looking at BBB records, lack of customer service phone numbers and unresponsive online forms are two of the biggest things people run into trouble with at Buc-ee's. Meanwhile, customers' issues (ranging from billing errors to product returns) go completely unresolved. For the biggest gas stations in the world, that's just unacceptable. So, to the BBB they go.
In one case from May 2025, a customer said they were charged for fuel that was never actually pumped. Worse, they weren't able to get a refund because they couldn't find who to contact about it. Another complaint from March 2025 talks about being denied a refund after accidentally buying a car wash. The list goes on, with allegations of double charges, conflicting information about return eligibility, and inconsistent answers from store management about refunds and returns. That's just bad customer service. In this light, it's not surprising that Buc-ee's got an F.