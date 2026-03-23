California Zephyr: What $2,000 Might Get You On A 53-Hour Amtrak Trip

We all know air travel is the fastest way to get somewhere. For speed, you aren't going to beat a 500+ mile per hour pace on a big ol' jet airliner, to quote the Steve Miller Band. Taking a road trip can also be the most flexible. You control the speed, stops, and vehicle. But what about hitting the rails?

Prior to the advent of the highway and air travel, trains were the way to go. Unfortunately, passenger rail has dropped off precipitously in popularity in the United States. But Amtrak still keeps the romance alive while offering some pretty scenic routes across the country, including some that are quite popular.

One such route is the California Zephyr that goes from Chicago to San Francisco in the span of about 53 hours. You travel through the great deserts, mountains, valleys, and rivers of the American West the old-fashioned way.

Here's the kicker, a first-class ticket is about $2,000 depending on when you book (although if you book far in advance, that price might be closer to $1,200). So, here's what you get for a couple grand on an Amtrak train.