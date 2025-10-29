Amtrak's Latest Route Is So Popular, It Had To Add Another Train Car
Traffic during game day can make getting into and out of stadiums take as long as a match itself, which is why it's a wonder more cities don't offer better transit options for fans. This is especially the case in areas where fans might be coming from even further away, and this traffic nightmare is likely why Amtrak's commercial heavy rail route is proving so popular amongst fans of the New Orleans Saints.
Called the Amtrak Mardi Gras Service, the route connects three different states, traveling between New Orleans, Louisiana; Gulfport, Mississippi; and Mobile, Alabama. From start to finish, the trip takes roughly 3 hours and 43 minutes — a pretty short ride compared to the New Orleans to Los Angeles line, which is one of the longest train lines in the world. The service gets its name from the fact that both New Orleans and Mobile are very popular destinations for Mardi Gras celebrations in the spring. However, the route also brings passengers to several other tourist destinations, including sunny beaches and historical sites.
One of the most popular uses for the route, though, seems to be for getting to the Big Easy's Superdome to see the NFL's New Orleans Saints in action. It's proven so popular, in fact, that Amtrak is adding a car to its Mardi Gras Service line for trips to New Orleans during home games at the stadium. This additional car expands ridership capacity by 60 seats per trip.
When does Amtrak's special Game Day route run?
Amtrak's Mardi Gras Service departs twice daily and includes local stops along Bay Saint Louis, Biloxi, and Pascagoula, along with Mobile and its two termini, New Orleans and Mobile. Amtrak trains travel well over 100 mph, so traveling between these cities by train is much faster than in a car. Adult coach tickets are just $15 each way, while more luxurious Business Class seats are also available. Certain pets, like small dogs and cats, are also able to join their owners on the trip. Along the way, passengers can make use of the train's café service and on-board Wi-Fi.
Saints fans looking to take advantage of the additional seating capacity currently offered can do so whenever their team has a home game at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. This season, the Saints have seven games scheduled at home, with three remaining — November 23, December 14, and December 21. If the Saints manage to make the playoffs, Amtrak may extend the run into 2026 for any postseason games at home.
Capitalizing on the popularity of the route, the company is also temporarily offering passengers a "3-3-3" promotion for its loyalty members, which gives triple points for those who complete three trips on its Mardi Gras Service route. This deal applies to all three trips as well as any additional journeys along the route until November 18.
Saints fans aren't the only one using Amtrak's popular line
While demand from football fans has prompted Amtrak to add a train car, the Mardi Gras Service between Mobile and New Orleans has also been utilized by many other riders. This includes those attending Mississippi's Cruisin' the Coast, as train rides during the event — advertised as "America's largest block party" — have sold out completely.
It's not all tourists, either, as other passengers are using the heavy rail option in more traditional ways, such as commuting to work or visiting relatives, including those in smaller towns and cities dotted along the line. In a press release, Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi, stated that "Early ridership on the Amtrak Mardi Gras route has continued to increase," adding that "our local stations are welcoming new guests and seeing friends and families taking advantage of the ability to have a 'mini family reunion' as they travel."
Ideally, the route's popularity — whether for Saints games or other reasons — will inspire more people to take advantage of train travel. For one thing, it can often be cheaper than flying and, with the current shortage of air traffic controllers, may be more reliable, too. It can also be better for the environment and traffic. The Southern Rail Commission says that in August and September, nearly 19,000 riders used Amtrak's Mardi Gras Service, which averages over 105 customers per train. This equates to around 400 fewer cars riding each day on the I-10 or US-90 highways. The more people utilize heavy rail, the more likely the government and private companies are to add more routes and possibly build more tracks — such as Amtrak's ambitious Midwest route — that improve travel options nationwide.