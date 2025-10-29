Amtrak's Latest Route Is So Popular, It Had To Add Another Train Car

Traffic during game day can make getting into and out of stadiums take as long as a match itself, which is why it's a wonder more cities don't offer better transit options for fans. This is especially the case in areas where fans might be coming from even further away, and this traffic nightmare is likely why Amtrak's commercial heavy rail route is proving so popular amongst fans of the New Orleans Saints.

Called the Amtrak Mardi Gras Service, the route connects three different states, traveling between New Orleans, Louisiana; Gulfport, Mississippi; and Mobile, Alabama. From start to finish, the trip takes roughly 3 hours and 43 minutes — a pretty short ride compared to the New Orleans to Los Angeles line, which is one of the longest train lines in the world. The service gets its name from the fact that both New Orleans and Mobile are very popular destinations for Mardi Gras celebrations in the spring. However, the route also brings passengers to several other tourist destinations, including sunny beaches and historical sites.

One of the most popular uses for the route, though, seems to be for getting to the Big Easy's Superdome to see the NFL's New Orleans Saints in action. It's proven so popular, in fact, that Amtrak is adding a car to its Mardi Gras Service line for trips to New Orleans during home games at the stadium. This additional car expands ridership capacity by 60 seats per trip.