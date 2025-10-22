There's A New Proposed Amtrak Route Called The 'Midwest Connect' That Will Link These Popular Cities

The Midwest might be getting a new five-state train route that some hope will revolutionize the region's intercity travel. Stretching from Chicago to Pittsburgh, the Federal Rail Administration-funded line is part of the Corridor Identification and Development (Corridor ID) Program, a bipartisan program initiated in 2022 and a major tenet of President Biden's infrastructure push. Interestingly, the corridor was not in Amtrak's ambitious 2035 map, first released when the president announced his $2 trillion infrastructure plan in 2021.

Instead, this proposal will stop in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Columbus, Ohio, on its way from Chicago to Pittsburgh. The project gained momentum in October 2025, when the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission, Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC), the city of Fort Wayne, and several Ohio cities pledged a combined $650,000 to advance the rail project. Despite the enthusiasm, Midwest Connect has a long way to go before becoming a reality.

As it stands, the railway is in the first of three steps in its planning phase, where relevant partners gather information and funding for a Service Development Plan. If approved, the project will proceed to a final design and construction before becoming operational. As part of a larger push to update the Midwest's rail system, the region is looking to maximize the Corridor ID Program to reinvigorate its intercity connections. Another Midwest Connect project linking Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, and Cleveland, dubbed 3C&D, has just moved into its second planning phase. And while the 545-mile route from Chicago to Pittsburgh is far from one of the world's longest train lines, the project would be a major step in addressing the region's infrastructure needs.