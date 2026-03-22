Why Does Harley-Davidson's Milwaukee-Eight Engine Have Four Spark Plugs?

As arguably the most recognizable motorcycle brand in the world, Harley-Davidson is consistently at the forefront of innovative engineering. It's all about giving owners the most modern technology, resulting in a riding experience that's both powerful and efficient. So when the company introduced the Milwaukee-Eight engine in 2016, it's no surprise they did something new by installing four spark plugs instead of two.

The reason for this has to do with how the engine burns its air-fuel mixture during combustion. The engine has two cylinders, and two spark plugs per cylinder, which allows the air-fuel mixture to ignite more evenly. Because of the engine's large V-twin design, a dual-spark plug setup makes the most sense. By using this configuration, Harley-Davidson could improve efficiency and emissions in the Milwaukee-Eight engine, while also supporting its strong output.

Overall, Harley's Milwaukee-Eight engine was meant to be a broader modernization of their popular V-twin series. In addition to its dual spark plug design, the Milwaukee-Eight was engineered to deliver up to 11% more torque than Harley's Twin Cam V-twin engine, which did have some big problems like oil leaks and timing chain issues. Additionally, the Milwaukee-Eight had faster acceleration, improved heat management, and a redesigned exhaust system in comparison to its predecessors. All of these features, combined with other internal upgrades, meant that the Milwaukee-Eight was a significant step forward from the engines Harley-Davidson used before.