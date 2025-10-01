The Biggest Problems Owners Have With The Harley-Davidson Milwaukee-Eight 114 Engine

Harley developed the Milwaukee-Eight to improve the touring riding experience, but when owners describe the problems they have with the Milwaukee-Eight 114, the technical causes uncover a clear pattern. For example, the oil sumping usually begins with a faulty oil pump that can't scavenge oil correctly, letting it pool in the crankcase.

This ultimately starves the engine of lubrication, resulting in rough power delivery, even black smoke through the exhaust. If left alone, the mix of oil and air in the system can increase wear on bearings and lifters. On top of that, leaks from weak or worn gaskets can contaminate the clutch assembly, making shifts stiff, noisy, and unpredictable.

The overheating problem is tied to clogged radiators, leaking seals, and extra friction inside the engine, which is a cycle that builds heat faster than the design can dissipate. Complaints about the bike's excessive vibrations link back to harmonic balancers that either don't work, or have misaligned components that are too much for the engine's counterbalancers to handle at higher speeds.

Hydraulic lifter failures only compound the list, as they produce valve train noise, risking devastating repair costs. When you consider the myriad of issues, one can only surmise a deeper issue with part quality and, in some cases, early manufacturing flaws.