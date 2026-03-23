Carjackers Turn VA Man's Dream Corvette Into A Repair Nightmare

Cars have become more than a commuter's tool. For many, they have sentimental value, hold memories, and create new experiences and connections. When one man's beloved 2017 C7 Corvette was destroyed by carjackers, his life was turned upside down.

Virginia outlet ABC 8News first reported on Keith Kunze's dream car turned nightmare. The Henrico County resident had sold his first C7 Corvette back when his young family was growing. However, he decided to buy another C7 when he came back from Afghanistan as a birthday gift to himself. "This car was exactly what I wanted. It was black inside, black outside, black rims," Kunze recalled. "And the top came off and it was a manual."

On October 19th, 2025, Kunze walked out of his apartment to see that his dream car was missing. He wondered if he parked it in a weird spot, unable to believe it was gone. Unfortunately, the Corvette had been stolen. The Richmond Police Department found it in Scott's Addition, a neighborhood just under 10 miles away, but it was heavily damaged. The paint was destroyed by raw eggs, the roof was missing, and various parts were destroyed. "I'm still having a hard time wrapping my head around it because it's...so much damage," Kunze said.