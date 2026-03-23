Carjackers Turn VA Man's Dream Corvette Into A Repair Nightmare
Cars have become more than a commuter's tool. For many, they have sentimental value, hold memories, and create new experiences and connections. When one man's beloved 2017 C7 Corvette was destroyed by carjackers, his life was turned upside down.
Virginia outlet ABC 8News first reported on Keith Kunze's dream car turned nightmare. The Henrico County resident had sold his first C7 Corvette back when his young family was growing. However, he decided to buy another C7 when he came back from Afghanistan as a birthday gift to himself. "This car was exactly what I wanted. It was black inside, black outside, black rims," Kunze recalled. "And the top came off and it was a manual."
On October 19th, 2025, Kunze walked out of his apartment to see that his dream car was missing. He wondered if he parked it in a weird spot, unable to believe it was gone. Unfortunately, the Corvette had been stolen. The Richmond Police Department found it in Scott's Addition, a neighborhood just under 10 miles away, but it was heavily damaged. The paint was destroyed by raw eggs, the roof was missing, and various parts were destroyed. "I'm still having a hard time wrapping my head around it because it's...so much damage," Kunze said.
Can insurance cover damage from a carjacking?
Insurance covers car theft if you have comprehensive coverage, which covers all things non-collision. If your car was carjacked and never recovered, car insurance will pay for the stolen vehicle, and some policies will even cover customization and aftermarket parts if you have additional coverage — like custom parts and equipment (CPE) coverage.
If you recover the car, like Kunze did, insurance may cover any vandalism. But there's a limit on how much customization will be covered, especially if you don't have the CPE. At Progressive, for example, comprehensive coverage insures up to $1,000 in repairs and custom parts, so anything above that would require CPE coverage. Kunze claims that he put $20,000 into his car while he repaired it for three months, something that he stated his insurance won't cover — so it's likely he didn't have more extensive coverage.
Various insurance companies likely have their own processes, but in most instances, you'll need to contact your insurance company immediately upon recovering the car. In Kunze's case, he had proof of the theft in the form of surveillance footage, which captured two masked suspects abandoning the car. Unfortunately, the thieves have still not been caught. While insurance will help repair the C7 somewhat, the emotional damage of seeing a car you put love, sweat, and tears into get destroyed is not covered so follow these steps to keep your car safe from carjackers.