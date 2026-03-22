5 BMW Engines You Should Steer Clear Of

BMW is a company well-known in automotive circles for many reasons, not all of them good. Luxury, understatement, performance, complexity, expense, a grille that seemingly keeps finding more real-estate to grow every model year, and iconic straight sixes — all of these points can work to BMW's favor in one form or another. But historically, one of the unequivocal caveats about owning a BMW was reliability. Sentiment holds that BMW didn't produce terribly reliable cars unless you were willing to throw money at them.

But that reputation's changed recently; more BMWs than ever pass by the mechanic instead of pulling in (or get towed in). Consumer Reports even states that the German marque holds fifth place in new car reliability and sixth in used car reliability — though its infamous expense remains the same, with a rather abysmal 25th in maintenance and repair cost. But that's not a huge issue if you don't need a mechanic too often, right?

Like every manufacturer, BMW isn't perfect, and neither are its engines. Whether it's due to complexity, some sort of design flaw, recalls, or poorly thought-out design choices, even this company that's normally known for quality has its occasional slip-ups. Many of its engines are swimming in increasingly complex electronics, precision-built parts, fragile systems, and more that normally last the test of time with careful maintenance. But there's a reason why the phrase "German engineering" sometimes strikes with more derision when referring to these sorts of engines; it's five of these bad apples we'll be exploring today.